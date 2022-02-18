Boston lifts indoor vaccine mandate effective immediately

Mayor Michelle Wu and Dr. Bisola Ojikutu today announced that the City’s B Together policy, which requires patrons and staff of certain indoor spaces to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, will be lifted effective immediately. Today’s public health data shows Boston has a 4.0% community positivity rate; 90.7% occupancy rate of adult ICU beds, and 7-day average of adult COVID-19 hospitalizations at 195.9 per day, falling below all three previously announced thresholds.

“The public health data shows that we’re ready to take this step in our recovery,” said Mayor Wu. “This news highlights how much progress we’ve made in our fight against COVID-19 thanks to vaccines & boosters—which have always been our most effective weapon against the pandemic. It’s a win for every Bostonian who’s done their part to keep our communities safe, and we have to keep going. I want to thank all of our small businesses who have been working to keep our communities healthy through challenging times.”

“I’m encouraged by our COVID-19 data and optimistic about where our city is headed. The City’s COVID-19 response has been guided by science throughout the pandemic, and we will continue to make data-driven decisions in our mitigation and response strategies in order to keep everyone safe,” said Dr. Ojikutu, Commissioner of Health. “The Boston Public Health Commission remains focused on ensuring equitable access to vaccination and supporting communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.”

“Thanks to the discipline and hard work of Boston residents and public health professionals, as well as careful planning and strong leadership from Mayor Wu and City officials, we have come together as a city to significantly increase vaccination and testing for residents,” said Boston City Council President Flynn. “Let’s continue working together.”

The requirement to wear masks in public indoor spaces remains in place. In the coming days, the Boston Public Health Commission will be reviewing the masking order in consultation with the Board of Health. Since early in the pandemic, the Boston Public Health Commission has continuously tracked health metrics to guide the city’s response.

