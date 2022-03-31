Governor McKee to Receive Second COVID-19 Booster Dose

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee will receive his second COVID-19 booster dose Thursday at noon in the State Room at the Rhode Island State House.

The booster will be administered by Dr. Phil Chan of the Rhode Island Department of Health. Prior to administering the booster dose, Dr. Chan will provide a brief update to Rhode Islanders on the CDC’s guidance related to second booster shots.

