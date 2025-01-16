Goodbye Old Canteen, Hello Wally’s Wieners: Audrain Shakes Up Providence’s Federal Hill Dining Scene

The Old Canteen, a cherished cornerstone of Rhode Island’s dining history, is serving its final meals this weekend, marking the end of an era for generations of locals and visitors who savored its old-world charm. Audrain’s Heritage Restaurant Group, which purchased the storied establishment, confirmed the expected closure to The Providence Journal.

Nestled in the heart of Providence’s “Historic Federal Hill,” The Old Canteen has been a culinary institution since 1956, when Joseph Marzilli opened its doors. Over the decades, the restaurant became synonymous with classic Italian-American cuisine, offering diners a taste of tradition in its signature pink dining room.

For nearly seven decades, families gathered here for special occasions, politicians brokered deals over veal parmesan, and couples toasted milestones with glasses of Chianti. It was a place where memories were made—and where time seemed to stand still.

But now, the lights will dim for good. Taking its place will be Wally’s Wieners, the popular hot dog and smashburger spot with locations on Lower Thames Street and at Newport Craft Brewery in Newport. The second floor will host The Copper Club, a concept borrowed from Wally’s second-floor space at its Lower Thames location. Both are expected to open by March.

Federal Hill, once the beating heart of Providence’s Italian-American community, has seen its share of change. But the loss of The Old Canteen feels particularly poignant, as it represents the vanishing of a simpler, more authentic era.

The restaurant’s closure marks the final chapter in a story that spanned 69 years. So, as we bid farewell to The Old Canteen, we also bid farewell to a piece of Providence’s heart.

Audrain Heritage Restaurant Group:

Nick Schorsch’s Audrain Heritage Restaurant Group has been on a buying spree since relocating to Newport from New York City roughly a dozen years ago. His holdings include: La Forge Restaurant, Brick Alley Pub, Newport Craft Beer, The Red Parrot, Flo’s Clam Shacks, The Vanderbilt Hotel, Audrain Automobile Museum, Audrain Motorsport, Audrain Park Place, Audrain Hospitality, La Costa Lobster and Tacos, Wally Wieners, Newport Lobster Company, Hilltop Inn, the Cluck House, the Cluck Truck, Amano Pizza, Newport Life Magazine, The Reef, Caleb & Broad, and the food concessions at Easton’s Beach.

The Old Canteen appears to be their first acquisition off of Aquidneck Island.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

