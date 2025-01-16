Obituary: Mary Fyffe Stevens (1938-2025)

Mary Fyffe Stevens was born on June 26, 1938, in Boston and died on January 9, 2025, in Newport. Mary’s husband of 62 years, Bill Stevens, died on January 4th, 2020. Mary met the love of her life, a very lucky Bill Stevens, because his father, Dr. William Stevens, and her father, Joe Fyffe, played string quartets together in the Harvard Music Association. Mary’s most musical granddaughter, Ellie Clark, plays their restored violin and viola respectively.

Mary graduated from the Windsor School and then, as was more common in her day, dropped out of Connecticut College to marry Bill in 1958. Elizabeth Fyffe Stevens (now wife of Bill Winthrop) was born just over a year later in Boston, named after Joe Fyffe’s cherished aunt. The young family enjoyed their 17th-floor studio apartment in Brooklyn, NY, complete with a single bed, two Weimaraner puppies, and a cat who enjoyed walking around on the outside of the terrace railing.

Sarah Borden Stevens (now wife of Scott Clark) was born in 1964 in New York, named after Bill’s Borden relatives but looking identical to her mother. As a family of four, the Stevens next moved to Providence, RI, where Bill worked at the RISD Museum. Thus began the period of Mary’s life themed “Where you lead, I will follow.” She became an expert at finding new places to live, packing and moving, establishing Beth and Sarah in new schools, and shepherding children, dogs, cats, and tropical fish on long cross-country moves accompanied by her parents.

After moving from Providence to Wichita, Kansas, Philadelphia, and Great Falls, Montana, and finally earning her college degree, Bill and Mary retreated to 4100 Main Road in Tiverton. They began a “live off the land” project, growing food and cutting wood to heat the house. After so many moves, Tiverton brought Mary and Bill their best friends in the world, the Sedgwick family. The Stevens had grazing, and the Sedgwicks had beautiful Jersey cows from the Vaucluse herd. It was a match made in heaven, and the milk, cheese, cream, and ice cream were most welcome in both households, augmented by a flock of chickens that hatched many baby chicks.

Mary earned her Master’s of Library Science degree at URI and started braving her first interviews. She worked many years at the Fall River Public Library and then finished her career at the Wellesley Free Library, where she and Bill moved back into her childhood home. Her annual “Pysanky” Ukrainian Easter egg party with her colleagues was eagerly anticipated. Mary learned to knit from her mother and created many beautiful sweaters that have been passed around to all her grandchildren. Ellie Clark now excels at both Pysanky and knitting.

As Wellesley property taxes grew ever more onerous and their home became more isolated in winter, Bill and Mary moved to Middletown, RI, near the Winthrop family. Son-in-law Bill Winthrop used his long experience to help them find everything needed in a new community. Mary told everyone she was retiring and taking up a new sport. She became the undisputed over-75 women’s court tennis champion, known for her sneaky serve. Never heard of court tennis? Come visit the court at the International Tennis Hall of Fame and tell them Mary sent you.

As Bill declined and was unable to stay at home in Middletown, Mary spent much of every day with him at Grand Islander, where they celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary. Bill never had a meal alone. Mary loved all her labs, especially her last, Bonnie. Her son-in-law helped her with everything, particularly sealing the fenced-in yard to stop Bonnie from galivanting around the neighborhood.

Mary appreciated being included in social events with her favorite neighbors, “back yard Mike” and “mailbox Jim.” She also appreciated many holidays spent eating delicious Polish food with her grandson Patrick’s in-laws, the Klara family. Her granddaughter-in-law Alexandra was a frequent visitor and always brought her special treats. The Winthrop neighbors on Andrew Street always included Mary in neighborhood festivities, with special thanks to Karen and Liz.

Granddaughter Jennifer and her two daughters, Margaret and Eleanor, were a source of endless enjoyment for Mary, as was her son-in-law Erik, who shared her enthusiasm for splitting wood, wood stoves, chickens, and vegetable gardens. She leaves her two great-granddaughters, two granddaughters—Jennifer (Winthrop) Golkowski and Ellie Clark—and two grandsons, Patrick Winthrop and Matthew Clark. Being a grandmother was her very favorite job.

Mary and Beth had standing dates for the Flower Show, the Hall of Fame tennis tournament—where she loved the ball kids—and for all of Patrick’s court tennis tournaments. Daffodil days at Blithewold, morning walks at the “Windmill Park” with Bonnie dog, and meals outside on the deck were special favorites. Mary used her own snowblower with great enjoyment until she was over 80 years old, making sure the sidewalks around her house were clear for her friends Zeus and the other neighborhood dogs. River Run was a welcoming place.

Mary was grateful to Carol Morris, Jean Rock, Miguel Sola, and other helpers for making it possible for her to stay at home as long as possible. Mary’s last year and a half were spent at St. Clare, where she and Beth walked the dogs most days, went around the drive to Frosty Freeze, and enjoyed going to the library across the street. Mary received tons of mail at St. Clare’s, with multiple letters weekly from Sarah with news and jokes from first graders! The St. Clare’s and hospice teams helped keep her comfortable at the end.

Here are some ways to remember Mary Stevens:

Make a snow angel.

Plant nasturtium seeds with children.

Get a library card and support your local library!

Plant a tree or donate to the Newport Tree Conservancy: https://www.newporttreeconservancy.org/donate

Kill some invasive bittersweet or donate to the RI Wild Plant Society: https://riwps.org/get-involved/donate/

Learn the names of all the dogs in your neighborhood or donate to the Potter League: https://potterleague.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/

