Audrain’s La Forge Restaurant Parts Ways With Local Legend Dave Manuel

Audrain’s La Forge Restaurant has cut ties with Newport’s piano legend Dave Manuel. In a Facebook post Tuesday, Manuel revealed that he was informed this Friday would be his last night performing at the restaurant.

“Just found out that this coming weekend will be my last at the LaForge,” Manuel wrote. “I’m grateful for the times that I have had there and hope to see you this weekend and beyond.”

A longtime staple of Newport’s music scene, Manuel has been the go-to for unforgettable tunes for what feels like forever!

We can’t wait to see where Dave goes next! He’s a true Newport treasure.

Nick Schorsch’s Audrain group has been on a buying spree since relocating to Newport from New York City roughly a dozen years ago. His holdings include: La Forge Restaurant, Brick Alley Pub, Newport Craft Beer, The Red Parrot, Flo’s Clam Shacks, The Vanderbilt Hotel, Audrain Automobile Museum, Audrain Motorsport, Audrain Park Place, Audrain Hospitality, La Costa Lobster and Tacos, Wally Weiners, Newport Lobster Company, Hilltop Inn, the Cluck House, the Cluck Truck, Amano Pizza, Newport Life Magazine, The Reef, Caleb & Broad, and the food concessions at Easton’s Beach.

