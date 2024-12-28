Audrain Continues To Buy Up Newport With Recent Purchase of Caleb & Broad

Nick Schorsch’s Audrain Heritage Restaurant Group has added to its ever-growing portfolio of Newport businesses with the acquisition of Caleb & Broad, the popular restaurant located at the corner Broadway and Caleb Earl Street.. The sale was announced on Saturday via the Providence Journal.

Having relocated from New York City approximately 12 years ago, Schorsch has amassed a huge portfolio in Newport, including establishments such as La Forge Restaurant, Brick Alley Pub, Newport Craft Beer, The Red Parrot, Flo’s Clam Shacks, Audrain Automobile Museum, Audrain Motorsport, Audrain Park Place, Audrain Hospitality, La Costa Lobster and Tacos, Wally Weiners, Newport Lobster Company, Hilltop Inn, the Cluck House, the Cluck Truck, Amano Pizza, Newport Life Magazine, The Reef, and the food concessions at Easton’s Beach.

As Audrain’s influence continues to grow, Newport residents and business owners are left asking: how much is too much? For now, the city’s future looks increasingly tied to one man’s vision—and his ever-expanding collection of properties.

Is a hotel next?

