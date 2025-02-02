Was Newport City Manager Colin Kennedy Untruthful About Audrain’s Easton’s Beach Deal—Or Did He Just Drop the Ball?

Do you remember two weeks ago when we broke the story about Newport’s City Manager Colin Kennedy renewing Audrain’s concessions contract at Easton’s Beach behind the back of the City Council and without their approval?

Well, at the time, when we asked why he wouldn’t seek the council’s approval for the contract extension, Kennedy said through a city spokesperson that he didn’t need council approval because (1) there were no material changes to the contract and (2) there was no controversy surrounding the contract.

Now let’s forget for a moment that the demolition of the snack bar was perhaps the most controversial issue of 2024 in Newport and let’s take a closer look at the “no material changes” claim.

We’ll let you decide if these are “material” changes:

In 2024, Audrain was required by contract to operate the concessions from May 15 through September 30, seven days a week , from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

, from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. In 2025, the contract has been modified, requiring Audrain to operate concessions only on weekends and holidays from May 24 through June 21 , before transitioning to seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. until September 1—closing a full month earlier if they choose.

, before transitioning to In 2024, Audrain was required to operate in the west staff parking lot and was not permitted to use utilities, including gas, electricity, and water, to operate their food trucks.

In 2025, Audrain is seeking to move its base of operations to the area in front of the old snack bar and connect to onsite electricity and water, without specifying who would be responsible for the costs.

Now let’s circle back to the money. Audrain’s 2024 contract included a revenue share with the city of 10% of taxable gross sales exceeding $750,000. However, according to city data, Audrain only reported $207,774.89 in total sales, plus an additional $8,103.70 from subcontractor Longade, LLC.

When Newport Buzz reached out to Barry Botelho, the former operator of the snack bar for 25 years before the city knocked it down, to ask about these sales figures, Botelho laughed and said, “Those numbers wouldn’t even come close to covering my payroll.”

When asked about Audrain’s reduced hours, Botelho said, “Reduced hours? That is crazy. I wanted to be open as much as possible. We operated from the first weekend in May through the first weekend in October, seven days a week, rain or shine. I had to stay open even when it wasn’t profitable because people need to know they can count on you being open.”

When reached for comment, Newport City Councilor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano said, “This contract deserves the council’s review for any changes. The City Manager just can’t summarily approve this contract—it requires council approval. I felt blindsided when I heard about the contract renewal and these material changes. This is a council decision, not a city manager’s decision.”

City Manager Kennedy has once again overstepped his authority, just a last month he blatantly disregarded the City Council and the people of Newport by unilaterally installing a stop sign on Third Street and Newport’s first-ever speed camera on Ruggles Avenue. These reckless, unauthorized actions triggered an immediate and furious backlash, with Mayor Charlie Holder condemning the move as “a solution looking for a problem,” while Third Ward Councilor David Carlin blasted Kennedy’s behavior as “just another example of the city manager acting unilaterally without consulting the people elected to represent this city.” The message from city leaders is clear: Newport is not a dictatorship, and Kennedy is not above the law.

Kennedy’s repeated power grabs are deepening the divide between city leadership and the community, and eroding trust in local government. His pattern of unilateral decision-making—executed without transparency or accountability—has left residents frustrated and disillusioned. With the outrage over Easton’s Beach Snack Bar still raw, Kennedy’s latest overreach raises serious concerns about whose interests he truly serves.

Let’s see who Kennedy tries to throw under the bus for this blunder.

