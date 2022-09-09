Governor McKee Announces $11.8M in Community Development Block Grant Funding

Governor Dan McKee, Rhode Island Housing Secretary Josh Saal and the State Office of Housing and Community Development today announced the recipients of more than $11.8 million in grant funding from the Rhode Island Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

After a competitive application and review process, the State has awarded CDBG grant funding to 35 organizations spanning across 10 cities and towns, including Bristol, Central Falls, Cumberland, Middletown, Newport, North Kingstown, North Providence, Smithfield, Westerly, and West Warwick.

“We are pleased to spread much-needed federal funding to support multiple critical housing and community development projects in several of Rhode Island’s cities and towns,” said Governor Dan McKee. “The high quality of applications received through this competitive process is a testament to the commitment our state’s municipal leaders have to making their communities and our state at large better places to live and work.”

“The CDBG helps us ensure that every Rhode Islander can take pride in their neighborhood,” said Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos. “These grants, which will fund services like public transit, senior centers, and social supports, will help make communities across the state even better places to live. I’m proud to work alongside our state partners to connect local projects with these federal resources.”

The CDBG program is intended to develop viable communities by providing decent housing, expanding economic opportunities and creating suitable living environments across the state. The program is funded through an annual formula allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by the Rhode Island Office of Housing and Community Development. CDBG funds may be used for eligible activities, including housing, economic development, community facilities and services, slums/blight, and planning that complies with the primary national objective of predominantly benefitting low/moderate income persons.

“All Rhode Islanders deserve livable and vibrant communities in which to live, work and raise their families, and funding through the CDBG program helps ensure neighborhoods across the state aren’t being neglected or left behind,” said Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Josh Saal. “I was proud to serve on the review committee for this round of funding, and my office looks forward to continuing to work with Rhode Island’s municipal leaders as these projects progress.”

A full list of CDBG program grant awardees is listed below, with asterisks marking conditional awards.

City/Town Project Award Bristol *Walley School Community Senior Center $708,185.39 *Mt. Hope Drainage $646,442.50 *Monroe Ave. Streetscape $543,900.00 Central Falls Elisha Project $150,000.00 Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center (BVAC) Homeless/Victim Support $120,000.00 Link to Quality Jobs $130,500.00 Project Weber/RENEW $100,000.00 Jenks Park Improvements, Phase II $1,000,000.00 *Train/Bus Hub Access Phase 2 $1,000,000.00 Community Center Improvement $1,000,000.00 Cumberland Community Care Alliance Adult Literacy Program $30,068.00 *Old Post Office adaptive Re-use $50,000.00 Middletown Lucy’s Hearth $50,000.00 *Newport Mental Health $218,850.91 Sr. Ctr. Window Replacement $12,500.00 Looking Upwards Kitchen Renovations $36,078.00 *Community Blessings Foundation Healthy Living in Recovery Housing $1,000,000.00 Newport McKinney Cooperative Shelter $180,000.00 EBCAP Dental Clinic $35,000.00 Edward King House Electrical $350,000.00 North Kingstown NKNG Recreation Dept. Summer Camp Scholarships $10,000.00 North Providence Tri-County – Volturno St. Food Bank Supportive Services $130,000.00 *St. Mary’s Home for Children $671,938.10 Smithfield Senior Center Improvements $334,000.00 Westerly WEC Workforce Development Training $105,807.53 WARM Senior Interim Housing $70,877.00 *Vose Street & Park Avenue Road and Sidewalk reconstruction $422,830.00 Bowling Lane Water Line $500,000.00 Looking Upwards Roof/Windows $33,707.00

West Warwick St. Elizabeth Adult Day Centers $100,000.00 Senior Center Operating $50,000.00 Phenix Infrastructure $615,000.00 Crompton Infrastructure $325,000.00 Arctic Infrastructure $150,000.00 Looking Upwards Repairs, Wendy Way $40,000.00 TOTAL $11,870,684.43

