Perennial Rivals Bentley vs. Rolls-Royce in Polo Pro-Am

The Newport International Polo Series welcomes the Bentley vs. Rolls-Royce Pro-Am on Saturday, Sept. 10th, one of the fastest, most competitive field of opponents this season.

Inaugurated in 2020, when Bentley edged Rolls-Royce, the rivalry between the two luxury brands will pit the top polo professionals and fastest horses in the Northeast against the home team’s best in a high-octane 6-chukker match.

“Bentley and Rolls Royce are the two premium luxury cars in the automotive world, whose globally renowned features and elegant finishes are recognized for providing the best comfort and riding experience,” explains Christine Scott, Marketing Director of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars New England and Bentley Boston, “and they are equal rivals on the track and turf, to prove which is the fastest!”

Bentley and Rolls Royce might share a history, however, they are their fiercest opponents right now. A look back throughout the entire existence of extravagance vehicles will uncover that Bentley and Rolls Royce were essentially similar vehicle brands. Later on, the product split, and Rolls Royce got everything from the parent producer with the exception of the name of Bentley. Quick forward today, Rolls-Royce and Bentley are two independent marques, of exceptionally particular components, apex brands with no other rival than each other.

“We are savoring this rematch for the esteemed Pro-Am Cup and hope to be the ones hoisting the silver at the end of the day against a seriously formidable rival,” comments Dan Keating, Polo Series president and founder. “It will be a season highlight for the packed house of polo and racing fans as well.”

The weekly polo matches every Saturday are an ideal conclusion to a summer’s day, in late afternoons in June through September, just minutes away from the glittering beaches of Newport, in the manicured setting of the International Polo Grounds at Glen Farm in Portsmouth.

Last week’s high-scoring match featured USA vs. England, in an International Polo Series dual that brought fans from far and wide for the annual holiday rivalry for one of the closest and most exciting contests of the season. England started on the back foot and USA was first to score and maintained a narrow edge, holding the Brits to a 6-all tie in the first half. England retook the field with renewed vigor and notched an increasing lead in the 2nd half, as both sides were clearly becoming more defensive with goals only scored on penalty hits in the penultimate chukker. USA managed to up its total to 11 goals, though England still ran out the victor with a 13-11 lead at the final bell.

