Obituary: Alan Robert Tkachuk (1948-2022)

Alan Robert Tkachuk, 73, of Charlestown, MA and Middletown, RI passed peacefully on September 5, 2022, at home in Middletown.

Born October 13, 1948, in Boston, MA he was a son of the late Albert Tkachuk, Eileen M. (Kenney) Masterson, and stepfather Charles Joseph Masterson.

Alan was a graduate of Middletown High School and served as a Spec-5 in HHD, 18th MP Brigade, US 5th Army, Long Binh Post in the Republic of Vietnam. While serving in the US Army, Alan was awarded the National Defense Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal. Upon his return to CONUS, Alan took an early separation offered to overseas returnees, to begin his education at Bunker Hill Community College in the pursuit of his Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts certification. In 1995, Alan left Massachusetts to assist in the care of our mother Eileen M. Masterson, after the passing of our father Charles J. Masterson.

Alan was an employee at O’Brien’s Pub, where he worked the line and the Dennis E. Collins Division #1 Ancient Order of Hibernians Hall where he was the long-time in-house function caterer and beloved bartender. Taking great care of the memberships’ needs in an outstanding fashion until his retirement. Alan was regarded as a valued member of the Newport AOH Pipes & Drums Band as the resident Chef / and stand-up “therapist” for the band, serving up adult beverages and good humor to include, recipes and sports team history acumen and stats of New England Team’s. Notably the Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox.

Alan also worked for a short period at the Newport Sportsman’s Club and the Brick Alley Pub & Restaurant before fully retiring due to health reasons. Alan loved his Thursday afternoons at Cappy’s Hillside Cafe, and the great banter with Joe Lalli, Leonard T. Murphy RIP, and Buzzy Riley – where “The Real Newport’s Elite” meet! Alan enjoyed his dinner group from the Brick Alley Pub & Restaurant, who would hit local Newport eateries for good company and food. He loved binge watching Bluebloods and cooking shows. Alan was famous for his warm greetings where he made strangers feel welcome at The Hall and his signature yell “Yahtzi!!”

He is survived by his brothers Michael Tkachuk, Joseph Tkachuk and Charles A. Masterson II, former brother-in-law Dennis Callahan, nieces and nephews Shawn Callahan, Brian Callahan, and Treacy Callahan-Lewald, great-nieces & nephews Brendan, Elizabeth, Shawn, Sarah, Skye, Cash & Stone.

Visiting hours will be held Monday, September 12 from 4-7 pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, September 13 in St. Mary’s Church, Spring St, Newport at 10 am. A reception will follow at the Hibernian Hall, 2 Wellington Ave, Newport. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Alan’s memory may be made to the AOH Building Fund, 2 Wellington Ave, Newport, RI or to the Hillside Charitable Organization, PO Box 594, Newport, RI 02840 to help pay it forward for noteworthy, local causes.

