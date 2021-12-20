Governor McKee Announces $3.64M in Early Intervention Grants to 9 Providers Across Rhode Island

Governor Dan McKee and Executive Office of Health & Human Services Secretary Womazetta Jones today announced the distribution of $3.64 million in CARES Act funding to support 9 Early Intervention providers in Rhode Island. These funds are in addition to the $5.5 million for Early Intervention that the Governor included in his RI Rebounds down payment proposal currently before the General Assembly. These grants help offset the significant revenue losses and extraordinary expenses incurred by these providers due to the pandemic and will assist providers in recruiting and retaining workers, avoiding further closures, and providing continued services to children with developmental needs.

“Due to the pandemic, Early Intervention providers have faced and continue to face significant losses because of the current rates, and today are struggling to hire and retain the staff to provide services for all children needing Early Intervention programming,” said Governor Dan McKee. “I want to thank Secretary Jones, Interim Medicaid Director Sousa and their team for quickly getting this money into the hands of our Early Intervention providers. These funds, however, are just the first step – we must continue to do more. I’m looking forward to the General Assembly passing my Administration’s down payment proposal so that we can continue to stabilize the system and provide these critical services for Rhode Islanders who rely on them ”

“I want to thank Governor McKee for his leadership in directing these crucial funds to our community partners,” said Secretary Womazetta Jones. “These funds will assist Early Intervention providers in mitigating the economic impact of the pandemic, recruiting and retaining workers, avoiding further closures, and providing continued services to children with developmental needs.”

“The services that Early Intervention providers deliver are critically important in the lives of so many Rhode Island children,” said Lt. Governor Matos. “As a mother, I also know how indispensable tailored childcare is for working families. Thank you to the Governor, Secretary Jones, and our partners in the General Assembly for making this a priority. We must continue to strengthen our supports for Early Intervention providers as they recover from the impacts of the pandemic.”

“I applaud the Governor for getting the CARES Act funding out so quickly for these vital Early Intervention services to assist children and families,” said House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi. “Early Intervention is a high priority to many of the House members.”

“I’m grateful to Governor McKee and my colleagues in the legislature for the collaboration that led to today’s announcement,” said Senate President Dominick Ruggerio. “Our work to ensure all of Rhode Island’s children receive the support they need to have the best possible chance in life is far from over, and as we prepare to reconvene for the new session, it remains at the top of my priority list.”

Early Intervention provides essential early childhood development services that support healthy outcomes for children. Due to the pandemic, Early Intervention providers faced significant losses due to the current rates, and today are struggling to hire and retain the staff needed to provide programming to all children needing Early Intervention services.

The 9 Early Intervention providers receiving grant awards are:

Children’s Friend: $460,128.43

Community Care Alliance: $334,949.66

Easter Seals Rhode Island: $45,944.48

Family Service of Rhode Island: $344,995.48

Groden Center: $333,288.23

Looking Upwards: $144,285.87

Meeting Street: $1,082,318.47

Seven Hills Rhode Island: $413,938.61

J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center: $480,150.78

