Governor McKee Announces New Rhode Island COVID Testing Sites; Zero New in Newport County or East Bay



Governor Dan McKee today announced additional and updated COVID-19 testing sites as part of the Administration’s ongoing effort to offer increased testing capacity and an improved customer-service experience for Rhode Islanders. There are no new testing sites in Newport County of in the entire East Bay.

Appointments can be made at portal.ri.gov or by calling 401-222-8022.

Before the recent surge, Rhode Island was utilizing an average of 60 percent of its daily testing capacity of 10,000 appointments. In three weeks, Rhode Island has added an additional 5,000 to 6,000 tests per day and is adding additional appointments each day to help meet increased demand.

NEW WARWICK TEST SITE OPENING ON FRIDAY, 1/7

A new drive-through test site will open at the CCRI Warwick Campus on Friday, January 7. This site will start at doing 750 appointments a day and will be able to grow to over 1,000 appointments per day.

Location details:

Warwick CCRI Parking Lot

400 East Ave., Warwick, RI 02886

Monday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Due to inclement weather on Friday, January 7, this site will be open from noon until 8 p.m.)

Appointments required

Rapid antigen testing

RHODE ISLAND CONVENTION CENTER VACCINATION SITE TO OPEN ON FRIDAY, 1/7

In addition to the testing site at the Rhode Island Convention Center Ticket Booth, COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available indoors in a separate location. Vaccinations will take place in the Ground Floor Lobby.

Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer for 12+, and Pfizer pediatric (for ages 5-11) will be available.

Appointments on January 7 will be limited, but will expand starting next week. Vaccinations will be available 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Expanded hours for vaccinations will begin on Tuesday, January 11. Vaccinations will be available Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments are strongly encouraged. Sign up at vaccinateri.org.

WOONSOCKET TEST SITE TO MOVE ON SUNDAY, 1/9

The State-run COVID-19 test site at the Woonsocket Thundermist Health Center will be relocating to the Woonsocket Elks Lodge on Sunday evening. The new test site will open on Monday morning. Thundermist Health Center staff will continue to operate a test site in their parking lot. The new Elks Lodge location will offer 500 appointments per day. This move will allow for better traffic flow and fewer backups.

Updated location details:

Woonsocket Elks Lodge

380 Social St., Woonsocket, RI 02895

Monday to Sunday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (12 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on January 7 due to inclement weather)

Appointments required

Rapid antigen and PCR testing available

NEW PAWTUCKET SITE OPENED ON THURSDAY, 1/6

The Stop & Shop at Cottage Street has been moved to 675 Beverage Hill Ave. in Pawtucket as of Thursday morning. This will allow for improved traffic mobility. In addition to the existing Pawtucket testing sites, this new location will offer 500 appointments per day. McCoy Stadium will continue to offer 1,200 appointments per day.

Location details:

Pawtucket Storefront

675 Beverage Hill Ave., Pawtucket, RI 02861

Monday to Sunday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on January 7 due to inclement weather)

Appointments required

Rapid antigen testing only

CRANSTON TEST SITE MOVED ON TUESDAY, 1/4

The State-run test site at Chapel View Shopping Center has been relocated to 100 Sockanosset Cross Road. This move increases testing capacity from 400 to 600 tests per day, expands parking access, indoor waiting space, and provides a one-stop location for testing and vaccination. This site will continue to scale up to 1,000 appointments per day.

Updated location:

Sockanosset Test Site

100 Sockanosset Cross Road, Cranston RI 02920

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on January 7 due to inclement weather)

Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments required

Rapid antigen testing only

CENTRAL FALLS TEST SITE MOVED ON MONDAY, 1/3

In order to provide a larger indoor waiting space and potential for testing capacity, the State-run test site at Blackstone Valley Community Health Care moved into the former Rite Aid building at 1114 Broad St. on Monday. This site administered 1,800 tests on its first day.

Updated location details:

Central Falls Test Site

1114 Broad St., Central Falls, RI 02863

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This location is walk-up only (no appointment needed)

Rapid antigen and PCR testing available

