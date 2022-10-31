Halloween Havoc: Gas Prices are No Treat in Rhode Island

Gasoline prices in Rhode Island have jumped 27 cents per gallon over the last week, the largest increase of any state in the country, as the combination of tight supplies and strong demand have driven prices locally to the highest point in eight weeks, according to AAA Northeast.

“While prices continue to decrease in many regions of the country, lack of inventory and sustained demand here in the northeast are driving up our prices at the pump,” said Diana Gugliotta, Director of Public Affairs for AAA Northeast.

AAA Northeast’s October 31 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 3 cents lower than last week ($3.79), averaging $3.76 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 3 cents lower than a month ago ($3.79), and 36 cents higher than this day last year ($3.40).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $3.80 $3.53 $3.35 $3.38 Massachusetts $3.77 $3.58 $3.51 $3.38 Connecticut $3.70 $3.48 $3.29 $3.52

*Prices as of October 31, 2022

