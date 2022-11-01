Taylor Swift just announced her new tour and she’s playing locally!

Taylor Swift is hitting the road again.

On Tuesday, Swift announced the U.S. dates of her upcoming “The Eras Tour” and she’s playing Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on May 19 & 20.

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!),” Swift tweeted. “The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!”

Swift will kick off The Eras Tour March 18 in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium. The 27-date run includes other stadium stops in Las Vegas, Arlington, Texas, Atlanta, Foxboro, Philadelphia, Chicago and Los Angeles, where the U.S. leg wraps August 5.

Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers and Haim. are all slated to open for Swift.

Get your tickets here -> https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/TaylorSwiftTix

