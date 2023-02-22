House of the Week: Lila Delman Compass offers Hazard Road home for $4.5 Million

30 Hazard Road – Newport, RI

4 bedrooms – 2.5 bathrooms – 4080 square feet

Motivated Seller!

“Green Pastures” is located in a very sought-after neighborhood. It is a property for a buyer wanting privacy and who enjoys nature. It is an incredibly situated estate overlooking Gooseneck Cove off Ocean Drive. It is a rare re-use of a historic structure.

Being in this house offers the feeling of being one with nature– ducklings waddling, ospreys perched in their nests, specimen trees, etc. Gooseneck Cove was restored and brought back to its present state with funding from major government agencies.

The house itself has a unique floor plan of openness– large rooms with views from every window. There are two distinct living areas with wood-burning fireplaces. A large sunny deck runs the length of the living room overlooking the expansive views. There are 4 bedrooms, an office, an exercise room, a family room, large kitchen and pantry. There are two attached garages, walking paths, gardens and plenty of additional parking. It is an easy walk to Ocean Drive.

The property also has a barn. Furnishings are negotiable. There is a winter lease in place until April that may offer income or be negotiable by seller/tenant to terminate the remaining lease. House has been newly painted. The owner has added a gym and has installed all new windows to enhance the views even further. The property has a rare 2500 gallon septic system that may allow expansion of the square footage if a buyer wants an even bigger home.

