The Irish Snug Returns to the Edward King House

The Edward King House Senior Center is proud to announce the return of the Irish Snug in celebration of Irish Heritage Month. The event will take place on Wednesday, March 22nd at 5:30pm at the Senior Center on 35 King Street in Newport. Registration for this event is required with a $5 suggested donation. Registration is available online at www.edwardkinghouse.org or by calling 401-846-7426 ext 2.

Come join us for a musical journey celebrating the ‘Irish in America’. Irish immigrants captured the heart of the nation with their mix of Irish jigs, ballads, folk songs, storytelling and humor. Their Celtic traditions were infused with new styles and instruments, creating a new voice to their culture along with the old. Get your green on, warm up your voices and enjoy the warmth, spirit and hilarity of the ‘Irish in America’. This program features Cathy Clasper-Torch on fiddle, Dan Lanier on guitar and Mary King on harp.

What is an Irish Snug? The “snug” was a small private room or area which typically had access to the bar and a frosted glass window, set above head height. A higher price was paid for beer in the snug and nobody could look in and see the drinkers. It was not only the wealthy visitors who would use these rooms. The snug was for patrons who preferred not to be seen in the public bar. Ladies would often enjoy a private drink in the snug in a time when it was frowned upon for women to be in a pub. The local police officer might nip in for a quiet pint, the parish priest for his evening whisky, or lovers for a rendezvous. Note: there will be no alcohol served at this event.

