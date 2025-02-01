Obituary: Prudence Silvia (1945-2025)

Prudence Peckham Silvia, 80, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at home on January 30, 2025 surrounded by her loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the devoted wife of Leonard Silvia.

Born in Newport, RI on January 13, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Maxwell and Elizabeth (Simmons) Peckham. A lifelong Middletown resident, Prudence graduated from Rogers High School in 1962 and completed her secretarial certification at Katherine Gibbs School in 1964. Prudence spent many years of her life working as a bookkeeper and tax preparer at many businesses across Aquidneck Island.

Prudence was known throughout her life as a person that never met someone that did not become a lifelong friend. She always dedicated her life to helping others in need and giving back to her community. Even in her last days, she was pouring into the lives of everyone who came to see her, whether it was with a kind word, a caring question, or a joke to make the entire room laugh.

Prudence is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Leonard Silvia, and her two daughters, Amy Ruggiero of Middletown, RI and Nancy Capen (Adam) of Centerville, MA. The greatest joys in her life were her five grandchildren: Olivia, Maya, Emma, Aubrey, and Elijah. Prudence also leaves behind her sister Sally Cahill of Cotuit, MA and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. Both of her parents and her sister, Elizabeth Hussey, precede Prudence in death.

Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, February 4, 2025 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at OceanPointe Christian Church, 66 Valley Road, Middletown.

A Funeral Mass will be held on February 5, 2025 at 11:00 AM at OceanPointe Christian Church. Burial will immediately follow at St. Columba’s Berkeley Chapel, Middletown.

Her family would like to thank the staff at the Village House Rehabilitation Center and the Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice for the amazing and loving care that they provided our mom with during her final days of life.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in her memory to Three Angels Foundation or Aquidneck Food Bank, two organizations that Prudence held very dear to her heart.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

