Preservation Society Names Clifford Rust as Chief Financial and Operating Officer

The Preservation Society of Newport County has appointed Clifford Rust as its new Chief Financial and Operating Officer, bringing his extensive leadership experience and financial expertise to the organization.

Rust joins the Preservation Society after serving as Chief Financial and Operating Officer at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum for the past seven years. During his tenure, he oversaw a wide array of operations, including finance, human resources, facilities, security, visitor services, IT, retail, and exhibition planning. His leadership contributed to the museum’s growth and operational success.

A graduate of Dartmouth College with an MBA from Babson College, Rust has built a career in nonprofit financial management. Before his role at the Gardner Museum, he held an executive position with the Handel and Haydn Society, one of Boston’s most storied musical institutions, where he played a key role in ensuring its long-term financial stability and operational efficiency.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cliff Rust to the Preservation Society,” said Trudy Coxe, CEO and Executive Director. “Cliff is a proven leader with a remarkable ability to strengthen organizations and guide them to achieve their goals. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue our mission to preserve and celebrate Newport’s rich history.”

Rust steps into the role following the retirement of Jim Burress, who has served as Director of Finance for nearly 32 years.

“We are deeply grateful to Jim for his many years of dedicated work and wish him the best in his retirement,” Coxe said.

Rust’s leadership is expected to play a vital role in advancing the Preservation Society’s mission of safeguarding cultural heritage while driving strategic growth for the organization.

