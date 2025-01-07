President-Elect Trump Vows to Halt Wind Farms, Says They’re Harmful to Whales and the Environment

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday pledged to block the construction of wind farms during his second term.

“We are going to have a policy where no windmills are being built,” Trump declared during a lengthy press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort. The comments mark his sharpest attack yet on the renewable energy source, which he criticized as an eyesore, a drain on taxpayer dollars, and harmful to the environment.

Trump, speaking to reporters, claimed wind turbines “litter our country” and likened them to garbage. “Like dropping paper. Like dropping garbage in a field. In a period of time, they turn to garbage,” he said. “Most expensive energy ever. They only work if they get subsidies.”

The president-elect singled out a 200-turbine project planned off New Jersey’s coast, a reference to a joint effort by EDF Renewables and Shell. He also suggested wind turbines were linked to an uptick in whale deaths, citing 14 whale strandings in Massachusetts this season.

“The windmills are driving the whales crazy. Obviously,” Trump said.

Trump has long been critical of wind energy, but his remarks Tuesday underscore the potential for sweeping policy changes. As president, Trump would wield significant authority over approving wind farms on federal land and off U.S. coasts, where major projects are planned.

Trump’s vow to issue an executive order targeting wind power on his first day in office further highlights his administration’s shift away from renewable energy. “Nobody wants them, and they are very expensive,” he said.

