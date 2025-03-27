Nantucket Sues to Block Massive Wind Farm Project, Citing Environmental and Economic Risks

Nantucket is not going down without a fight.

The historic island—one of America’s largest National Historic Landmarks—is taking the feds to court over a massive offshore wind farm that threatens its stunning seascapes and the tourism industry that keeps it alive.

Town officials on Wednesday filed an appeal in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, challenging the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) for greenlighting the SouthCoast Wind project despite admitting it would tarnish Nantucket’s world-renowned views.

For 10,000 years, people have traveled to Nantucket for its untouched beauty. But now, SouthCoast Wind—partly owned by foreign governments in Portugal and France—wants to scatter up to 743 towering turbines across the horizon, each one three times taller than the Statue of Liberty and set to loom for at least 30 years.

“Nantucket is a premier international destination because we’ve fiercely protected our heritage,” said Town Select Board Chair Brooke Mohr. “We tried to work with BOEM and the developer to strike a balance, but they ignored us. They refused to follow the law. So now, we’re holding them accountable.”

BOEM’s approval, Nantucket officials argue, violates both the National Historic Preservation Act and the National Environmental Policy Act—laws designed to ensure federal agencies mitigate harm to historic sites before rubber-stamping projects.

And it’s not just about the skyline. The Vineyard Wind debacle of 2024—when one of its massive turbine blades disintegrated and littered Nantucket’s shores with debris at the height of tourist season—proves that these wind farms are more than just an eyesore; they’re a looming disaster.

“This is NOT about protecting rich people’s views,” said Matt Fee, Vice Chair of the Select Board. “Our economy depends on heritage tourism. If people stop coming to Nantucket, that hurts our small businesses, our workers, and our community.”

The town has enlisted Cultural Heritage Partners as special legal counsel for the battle ahead. Attorney William Cook warns that BOEM’s recklessness doesn’t just hurt Nantucket—it sets a dangerous precedent for energy projects nationwide.

“BOEM’s behavior weakens the federal government’s ability to properly vet all energy projects—including fossil fuel operations that contribute the most to climate change,” Cook said. “If we don’t defend our environmental and cultural protections now, they may be gone forever.”

The fight for Nantucket’s future is on. And this small island is ready to take on the giants.

