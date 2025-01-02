Juvenile Humpback Found Dead in Westport on New Year’s Day as East Coast Death Toll Rises

A juvenile humpback whale was found dead on Richmond Pond Beach in Westport, MA on New Year’s Day, marking the latest in a troubling series of whale strandings along the Eastern Seaboard.

The discovery of the whale brings the count of deceased whales washing ashore to 13 in the past 31 days, a stark statistic that has sounded major alarm bells.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has documented an increase in humpback whale deaths along the East Coast in recent years, categorizing the trend as an Unusual Mortality Event. Scientists stress the need for continued monitoring and research to better understand the causes of these incidents and to develop strategies to mitigate risks to the species.

As officials worked to assess the situation in Westport, the sight of the stranded whale served as a somber reminder of the fragility of marine ecosystems and the growing challenges they face.



