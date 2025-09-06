Haunted ‘Conjuring House’ to Be Auctioned on Halloween — Could a Local Ghost Hunter Step In?

The farmhouse that inspired The Conjuring films — one of the most successful horror franchises in movie history — is officially headed to foreclosure auction. In a twist fit for the big screen, the sale is set for Halloween morning, Oct. 31, at 11 a.m.

The 3,000-square-foot home at 1677 Round Top Road in Burrillville, Rhode Island, known worldwide as “The Conjuring House” and long rumored to be haunted, was the site of the Perron family’s chilling experiences in the 1970s. Those accounts later became the basis for the 2013 hit The Conjuring. Since then, the franchise has expanded into multiple spinoffs, with the newest installment debuting earlier this month.

Current owner Jacqueline Nuñez purchased the house for $1.5 million in 2022, transforming it into a tourist attraction that offered ghost tours and overnight stays. But her tenure has been turbulent. In one unusual episode, Nuñez claimed the ghost of former 19th-century owner John Arnold told her to fire a manager she believed was stealing. Combined with financial troubles and legal issues, the property is now being sold in a mortgagee’s foreclosure auction.

The looming sale raises the question: who should take over one of the most notorious haunted homes in America? We think there’s a perfect candidate — ghost hunting superstar Amy Bruni, the Aquidneck Island resident and TV personality known for her work as a paranormal investigator on Ghost Hunters and Kindred Spirits. With her paranormal expertise and local roots, Bruni could give the Conjuring House a future as extraordinary as its past.

The auction is being handled by JJ Manning Auctioneers. Whoever steps up to bid will be buying more than just 8.5 acres in northern Rhode Island — they’ll be buying into a chilling piece of American folklore.

