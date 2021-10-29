Is it even Halloween if you don’t watch Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”?

I so vividly remember that day back in 1983 when we got “The Making of Michael Jackson’s Thriller'” on video. It had all the behind the scenes commentary, production notes, stage direction, interviews…It was amazing. I was sold!

Now up to that point, my sisters and I couldn’t ever agree on what to watch on the television. I usually wanted Gilligan’s Island and they wanted The Brady Bunch or I wanted Bugs Bunny and they wanted Care Bears. We were such nerds!

Anyway, it was right around Christmas when we got the video and we couldn’t get enough. It was all we watched. I remember trying to do the dance moves for literally hours at a time! What a dork. Although, I actually wasn’t half bad. 🙂

Greatest video of all time!

Happy Halloween!!!

