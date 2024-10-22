Dame Harle Tinney to Return to Belcourt Castle on October 25 for a Glimpse into Its Storied Past

Belcourt Castle, a beacon of Gilded Age grandeur, will open its doors on Friday, October 25, for a unique evening with Dame Harle Tinney, a figure long associated with the historic mansion. At 6:30 p.m., Ms. Tinney will offer an informal presentation sharing her personal experiences with the “spirits” said to linger in the 60-room mansion, built in 1894 by Oliver Belmont.

Harle Tinney, the widow of Donald Tinney, who purchased Belcourt in the mid-20th century, had long served as its caretaker, curator, and storyteller. Now, at 83, she returns for an evening blending Newport’s storied past with the spectral legends that have made Belcourt an object of fascination for visitors and locals alike.

David Bettencourt, Belcourt’s current general manager, will host the event, serving refreshments to attendees and leading them on a tour of the recently restored estate. He will also provide insights into the castle’s architectural revival, detailing the painstaking process of restoring the mansion to its former glory while preserving its Gilded Age opulence.

While Belcourt is known for its lavish interiors and Belmont family legacy, the evening’s focal point will be the ethereal tales that have become synonymous with the castle over the decades. Ms. Tinney’s presentation will delve into her encounters with the spirits that are said to haunt Belcourt — a subject she explored in her 2010 book, The Ghosts of Belcourt Castle.

In addition to tales of the paranormal, Ms. Tinney will discuss rare historical documents recently uncovered by Mr. Bettencourt in the attic. Among these discoveries are memorabilia boxes from the 1950s, including the original program for the 1954 Tercentenary of Touro Synagogue, a significant event attended by Israel’s then-Ambassador Abba Eban.

The evening promises a rare look into the history of the Tinney family’s stewardship of Belcourt. Ms. Tinney will share personal reflections, filling in the 56 years of history since her family’s acquisition of the estate, including highlights like the Eisenhower Press Party hosted by her mother-in-law, Ruth Emily Tinney, in the late 1950s.

A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation, providing attendees with the opportunity to engage with Ms. Tinney on the house’s history, her experiences, and its supernatural legends. As Ms. Tinney continues work on her biography of the Tinney family, this evening will offer a glimpse into the ongoing story of Belcourt Castle and its remarkable past.

The event, open to the public, serves as a reminder of Newport’s rich cultural heritage, preserved in the walls of its historic mansions — and, some say, in the spirits that still inhabit them.

