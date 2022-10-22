Newport Bar Among 10 Most Haunted In America

The oldest bar in the United States will, of course, have some ghost stories to tell. The White Horse Tavern was opened in the Rhode Island Colony in 1673, making it the oldest bar in the country (though it had other roles, like a boarding house in the early 20th century and British military quarters during the Revolutionary War). Walking alone in the building feels a bit creepy, especially when one knows at any time they might see one of the spirits wandering around. One of the ghosts is an elderly gentleman who died while renting a room upstairs in the early years of the White Horse. He was never identified, but has certainly been seen by a number of people. Another is a small girl, often heard crying on the second level near the restrooms.

