Connor Dowd Closes $1.51M Sale in Newport’s Historic Hill Neighborhood

A newly remodeled residence in Newport’s sought-after Historic Hill neighborhood has changed hands for $1,510,000. Located at 42 Sherman Street, just off Kay Street, the property was represented on the buyer’s side by Connor Dowd of The Dowd Team at Keller Williams Coastal.

Originally built in a historic enclave known for its colonial and Victorian-era architecture, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home has undergone a complete transformation, marrying its 19th-century charm with contemporary finishes.

Inside, the 1,748-square-foot home features hardwood floors, crown molding, and wainscoting throughout, along with a gas fireplace anchoring the main living space. The updated kitchen includes custom cabinetry and high-end finishes, while both full bathrooms feature double vanities and tiled walk-in showers.

Outdoors, the property offers a front porch suited for quiet mornings and a private rear patio overlooking a tidy, low-maintenance yard—ideal for entertaining during Newport’s warmer months.

A two-car garage and ample off-street parking add practicality to the coastal charm. The home also features high-efficiency heating and central air conditioning.

Located just minutes from downtown, Bellevue Avenue, and Newport’s famed beaches, the property offers walkable access to the city’s vibrant dining, shopping, and historic attractions.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!