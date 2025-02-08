Cops Seize Over 5 Pounds of Cocaine in Nantucket Drug Raid

A major drug bust hit Nantucket on Friday when police stormed a residence and seized 5.67 pounds of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of over $257,000.

Nantucket Police, backed by federal and state law enforcement, executed a search warrant at 15 Youngs Way around 2:19 p.m. on February 7, leading to the arrest of Francisco Fernandez Sanchez, 31. He was cuffed without incident and slapped with a Trafficking Cocaine, 200 grams or more charge.

Authorities say the search was the culmination of an extensive investigation by the Nantucket Police Department’s Detective Division, with crucial support from the DEA’s Cape Cod Regional Office and the Massachusetts State Police.

During the raid, cops uncovered 2,574 grams (5.67 pounds) of white powder believed to be cocaine, which was promptly confiscated as evidence.

Sanchez is expected to face serious legal repercussions as he awaits arraignment. More details to follow as this story develops.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

