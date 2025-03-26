Nantucket Wine & Food Festival Unveils 2025 Lineup

The Nantucket Wine & Food Festival has unveiled its 2025 lineup, promising an array of world-class events and prestigious participants. Set for May 14-18, the festival introduces new venues with the iconic Bartlett’s Farm hosting Tasting Tents and the elegant Nantucket Hotel serving as the town’s central hub.

Attendees can expect over 40 signature events featuring renowned chefs and celebrated vintners. “This year represents a fresh perspective, celebrating the island’s rich history alongside exciting new events,” said Nancy Bean, festival owner.

Among the culinary talent headlining this year’s festival are Gabriel Frasca of Straight Wharf, Neil Ferguson of American Seasons, and Sarah Barlow of Nautilus. Notable newcomers include Michael Hervieux of The Breeze at Nantucket Hotel and Steve Rhee of Billie’s on Broad.

Signature events include “La Fête” Charity Wine Dinner at the historic Sconset Casino, where guests will enjoy Champagne, caviar, and a four-course meal crafted by Chef Andrew Chadwick of Chatham Bars Inn and Chef Patrice Martineau of Four Seasons, Boston. Proceeds will benefit the Nantucket High School Culinary Arts Program and the Artists Association of Nantucket.

Other highlights include “Caviar, Oysters & Bubbles,” an indulgent tasting event; “SMOKED! Grill Around the World,” showcasing international grilling traditions; and the “French Country Luncheon” at Straight Wharf Restaurant, pairing wines from Champagne to Bordeaux with fine French cuisine.

Wine lovers can indulge in the “Battle of the Cabs” dinner, a blind tasting showdown of California Cabernets against international competitors, or relive history with “The Judgment of Paris” tasting. Additionally, the “Saints of Bordeaux Luncheon” will feature esteemed wines from top producers alongside Michelin-starred cuisine.

Celebrating its 27th year, the Nantucket Wine & Food Festival continues to be a premier culinary event, attracting over 4,000 attendees annually for exceptional tastings, seminars, and experiences on the picturesque island.

Visit https://nantucketwinefestival.com/2025-events for more info.

