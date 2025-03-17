Lebanese Brown University Doctor Deported After Admitting to Attending Hezbollah Leader’s Funeral

A Lebanese doctor affiliated with Brown University was deported over the weekend despite holding a U.S. visa, after admitting to attending the funeral of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and supporting him from a religious perspective, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Dr. Rasha Alawieh, a 34-year-old kidney transplant specialist at Rhode Island Hospital and assistant professor at Brown University, was removed from the U.S. on Friday. The deportation has sparked widespread debate, especially after a federal judge had ordered that she not be deported until a hearing could take place. However, government attorneys argued that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials at Boston Logan International Airport did not receive the judge’s order before Alawieh was sent back to Lebanon.

In a statement posted on social media, Homeland Security officials stated that “a visa is a privilege, not a right,” and that glorifying and supporting terrorists who have killed Americans is grounds for visa denial. The statement also alleged that Alawieh “openly admitted” to attending Nasrallah’s funeral and supporting him.

Court documents filed Monday revealed that federal agents at Logan Airport examined Alawieh’s phone and found deleted photos and videos of Hezbollah figures.

During questioning, she reportedly told CBP officers that she followed Nasrallah’s teachings “from a religious perspective” but not politically. She also acknowledged Hezbollah’s designation as a terrorist organization in the U.S.

Judge Leo Sorokin, who had ordered that Alawieh remain in the country until a hearing, canceled a Monday session after confirming that she had already left.

Alawieh’s attorneys have vowed to continue fighting for her return, arguing that the government failed to follow legal procedures. “We’re not going to stop fighting to get her back in the U.S. to see her patients,” said Stephanie Marzouk, a lawyer representing Alawieh’s family.

