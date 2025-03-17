Third Annual Rhody Regatta to Help Kick Off 2025 Sailing Season

The third annual Rhody Regatta, hosted by the International Yacht and Athletic Club (IYAC) and benefiting the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, is set to take place on Saturday, May 31, marking the unofficial start of the 2025 sailing season on Narragansett Bay. The mid-distance race, approximately 18 miles in length, will take competitors around Jamestown (Conanicut Island), with a new start and finish location near Gould Island.

Event organizers say the revised format makes participation easier for boats from the upper Bay. The traditional Awards Party will now be held a day later, on Sunday, June 1, at the Bristol Yacht Club, allowing participants more time to regroup before celebrating.

“The changes give boats from the upper Bay easier access to the race,” said event co-chair Pat Kennedy. “And having the Awards Party a day later gives everyone a bit of breathing room, so they don’t have to be rushed after getting their boats back home and put away.”

The Rhody Regatta fills a void in early June left by the now-discontinued Leukemia Cup, according to co-chair Mick Harvey. “It’s all about spreading the word, so boat owners know to get their boats in early,” Harvey said, noting growing partnerships with organizations like The Twenty Hundred Club and the Bristol Yacht Club to enhance the event’s impact.

Funds raised will support the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, which serves over 84,000 Rhode Islanders each month. The Food Bank plans to distribute more than 16 million pounds of fresh and culturally relevant food this year in response to rising demand.

“We’re so grateful to be named the beneficiary of the Third Annual Rhody Regatta fundraiser,” said Food Bank chief philanthropy officer Lisa Roth Blackman. “These funds come at a critical time of increased need.”

Skippers are encouraged to make a minimum $250 donation to the Food Bank, with prizes awarded to the top three boats on corrected time in each class, Best Overall corrected time, and the team raising the most funds. The regatta is open to all Cruising/Racing Yachts with or without a 2025 PHRF of Narragansett Bay Handicap.

Registration: https://bit.ly/3DBJHpV. “Just Giving” fundraising link: https://bit.ly/RhodyGiving.

