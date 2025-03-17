20 arrested for DUI after Newport’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Law enforcement officers were busy after the Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, making 20 arrests for driving under the influence.

Rhode Island State Police led the crackdown with 10 arrests, while local departments across Aquidneck Island and beyond also reported incidents. Middletown police arrested four drivers, followed by Portsmouth with three, and Newport, Jamestown, and Tiverton each reporting one arrest.

Authorities had increased patrols for the annual celebration, which draws thousands of revelers to downtown Newport. Police urged attendees to plan ahead with designated drivers or ride-share services, emphasizing that impaired driving poses a serious risk to the public.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of the city’s most popular events, bringing large crowds and a festive atmosphere. Law enforcement officials said they will continue to monitor roadways closely for unsafe driving throughout the St. Patrick’s Holiday.

This year’s parade, featuring marching bands, local organizations, and Irish heritage celebrations, took place under mostly clear skies with mild temperatures.

