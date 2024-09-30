Letter to the Editor: Why Dave Carlin Deserves Your Vote in the 3rd Ward

Although Dave Carlin is running unopposed in the 3rd Ward, I believe he deserves recognition for his ongoing commitment to spending taxpayer dollars responsibly. A recent example is the upcoming bond request for $98.5 million, which he wisely voted against. Carlin understands the burden already placed on taxpayers, with ongoing payments for the Rogers High School bond, increased City employment, and the recently introduced minimum sewer charge of $81 per month—a cost that disproportionately impacts singles, seniors, and environmentally conscious residents trying to conserve water.

By voting for Dave Carlin on Tuesday, November 5th, we can send a strong message to the rest of the City Council: spend taxpayer dollars as if it were our money—because it is!

Doug Powers

Newport, RI

