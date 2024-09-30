What She’s Having: Fall Food Deals in Newport, RI

October, already? Not to burst anyone’s autumnal bubble, but if fall came this quickly, can the holidays be far behind? Soon, you’ll be trading your greens fees and lobsters for holiday gifts and standing rib roasts. In the meantime, let’s save you a few bucks with a multitude of deals offered at restaurants around town.

Downtown, Diego’s Newport’s off-season specials are back. Thursdays from Noon to close is nacho night. All 10 nacho options, including smoked brisket, cauliflower pibil, crispy pork belly, tuna poke, loaded chili and more, are just $9.50. Add an “el cheapo” margarita for $10 or a Rejects beer for $7.

Wharf Fish House’s tiki-themed spot above Bowen’s Wharf has buck-a-shuck oysters every Monday to Thursday, 3:30 to 5:30, and they’ve recently announced the upcoming kick-off of “Dollar Dumpling Wednesdays,” offering three different dumpling fillings. Pair them with a tiki drink of the week for just $9.

Game day specials around town include half-priced wings at the bar at Wharf Southern Kitchen for all Sunday and Monday night football games. At Nikolas Pizza, mention the pizza and wing deal when ordering and get a large cheese pie and a dozen wings of your choice for $19.95 plus tax, or a full rack of ribs, including cornbread and two sides, with a small cheese pie for $23.75 plus tax.

A fixed price menu at the fab Jo’s American Bistro is offered Sunday through Thursday. For $24.95 you get a starter (chowder, soup of the day, or salad), a choice of seven entrées, and a glass of wine or beer. On the wagon? Get the deal for $3 less without the drink.

As temps drop, locals begin to migrate from the wharves up to Broadway. On the north end of the strip, Caleb & Broad offers half-priced appetizers every Wed. to Fri. from 3 to 5 p.m., and their legendary Monday night deal means $12 for any entrée from 5 to 10 p.m.

Closer to Washington Square, Tavern on Broadway does their own weekly Wednesday buck-a-shuck deal for oysters and little necks. On football Sundays, pay just $4.50 for chili cheese dogs. Next door at Bar 12, every Thursday is “date night,” when the entirety of the food menu is half-priced.

Monday is the night to suck down half-priced pitchers of on-point margaritas just around the corner at La Vecina. And if you get there early, you can take advantage of the half-priced appetizer special that’s offered Sunday to Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Finally, there’s The Quencher’s locals night, also known as Meatball Mondays. For $19, or $14 for kids, chow down all you can eat spaghetti and meatballs with salad and freshly baked focaccia. (Dine in only, no to-go boxes).

Lip Smackin’ Grilled Wings

Great wings are deep-fried, but I promise you, this super simple recipe for crispy, sticky, and satisfying grilled drums and flats will knock your socks off. Follow the steps and don’t try to rush them. Thank me later.

Ingredients:

1 lb. chicken wings (Bell & Evans are the best)

Avocado Oil spray (this is critical for crispness, so don’t try to substitute for other oils)

Frank’s Red Hot Original Wing Sauce (or whatever flavor you prefer)

Salt and pepper

Instructions:

Preheat grill to medium-low. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Pat wings dry with paper towels, then sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Grill wings, turning every five minutes, for 30 minutes. Toss them with about ¼ cup of sauce in a large bowl, adding more sauce if desired.

Place wings on a foil-lined baking sheet in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes. Serve with blue cheese dressing, carrot and celery sticks, and a pile of napkins.

