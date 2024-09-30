Rhode Island DEM Kicks Off Fall Trout Stocking Ahead of Columbus Day Weekend

The Rhode Island DEM is gearing up for its annual fall trout stocking, set to begin Friday, Oct. 4, and continue through Thursday, Oct. 10. The stocking comes just in time for the upcoming Columbus Day Weekend, offering anglers across the state a chance to cast their lines in newly stocked waters.

The DEM will stock Rainbow and Brook trout in several designated ponds and rivers throughout Rhode Island. However, some locations typically stocked in previous years will be skipped this season due to ongoing cyanobacteria alerts, a precautionary measure to ensure the health and safety of the ecosystem.

Stocked Waters Include:

Alton Pond, Richmond

Barber Pond, South Kingstown

Barberville to Wyoming Pond, Richmond, Hopkinton

Blackstone River, Lincoln

Bradford Fishing Area, Westerly.

Browning Mill Pond, Exeter.

Carbuncle Pond, Coventry.

Carolina Trout Pond, Richmond.

Cronan Landing, Richmond.

Eight Rod Farm Pond, Tiverton.

Grantville to Rt. 95, Hopkinton.

Hope Valley Fishing Area, Hopkinton.

Kings Factory Bridge, Charlestown

Lower Shannock, Charlestown

Meadow Brook Pond, Richmond.

Olney Pond, Lincoln State Park, Lincoln.

Rt. 165 to Barberville, Exeter, Hopkinton.

Round Top Ponds, Burrillville.

Shippee Sawmill Pond, Foster.

Silver Spring Lake, North Kingstown.

Spring Grove Pond, Glocester.

Stafford Pond, Tiverton.

Upper Pawtuxet, (Hope), Scituate.

Willet Pond, East Providence.

Woodville, Richmond, Hopkinton.

Anglers can get daily updates on stocking locations through the DEM’s Division of Fish and Wildlife’s (DFW) Facebook page, visit www.dem.ri.gov/fishing, or call the DEM hotline at 401-789-0281 for real-time information.

Fishing License and Trout Stamp Requirements

To fish in Rhode Island, a 2024 fishing license is required for anyone 15 years and older. In addition, anglers who wish to keep trout must also purchase a Trout Conservation Stamp, although this is not required for those fishing in waters that share a border with neighboring states. Licenses and stamps can be conveniently purchased online via DEM’s Rhode Island Outdoors (RIO) portal.

New Fishing Regulations for 2024-2025

The DEM is also reminding anglers of several important updates to freshwater fishing regulations, including:

A daily creel limit of five fish (trout and/or salmon combined) from April 13, 2024, to Nov. 30, 2024.

A catch-and-release designation for the Falls River between the bridges at Austin Farm Road and Brook Trail.

An 8-inch minimum size requirement for trout caught statewide, while landlocked Atlantic salmon must meet an 11-inch minimum.

Prohibited Activities

To protect Rhode Island’s waters, the DEM has prohibited the use of external felt-soled waders or boots to prevent the spread of invasive species. Additionally, all vegetation must be removed from boats and trailers before entering or exiting state boat ramps.

For more information on stocked waters, fishing regulations, or environmental concerns, anglers are encouraged to consult the 2024-2025 Freshwater Fishing Abstract or contact DEM’s Great Swamp Field Office.

Rhode Island’s fall trout stocking offers a perfect opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors as the autumn season settles in. With fresh fish in the water and new regulations in place, the DEM encourages all anglers to fish responsibly and help maintain the state’s pristine freshwater habitats.

