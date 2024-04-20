Level III Sex Offender Convicted on Child Pornography Charges for a Fifth Time

Providence, RI: A level III sex offender is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court in July, having been convicted for a fifth time on child pornography charges, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.

Patrick M. O’Donnell, 63, arrested in July 2023, less than one month after being released from state prison after completing a four-year term of incarceration following his fourth state conviction on child pornography offenses, pleaded guilty on Monday in federal court to a charge of possession of child pornography.

In this most recent matter, during a sex-offender compliance check conducted on July 6, 2023, O’Donnell was found to be in possession of two cellphones, in violation of the conditions of the terms of his state probation. A forensic review of the cellphones revealed of images of child pornography.

O’Donnell is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on July 29, 2024. The defendant’s sentence will be determined by a federal district judge after consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

According to court records, O’Donnell was convicted previously in Rhode Island state court on child pornography offenses in 2007, 2011, 2016, and 2020.

The case in federal court is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John P. McAdams.

The matter was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Rhode Island State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Cranston Police, and the Rhode Island Department of Corrections, Probation and Parole.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

