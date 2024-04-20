Obituary: Marjorie “Jorie” A. Miner

Marjorie “Jorie” Anne Miner, 91, of Newport, formerly of Middletown, RI, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at St Clare-Newport. She was the wife of the late Thomas E. Miner Jr.

Jorie was born in Newport, RI to the late James and Mary (Burke) Heffernan on July 28, 1932. She was a graduate of St. Augustin’s School and St. Catherine Academy. Jorie was married to the late Thomas E. Miner Jr. for almost 70 years. Jorie was employed at Bailey’s Beach and in the homes of the Newport Summer Colony for over 50 years. Throughout her life she was an active volunteer with St. Augustin’s, St. Catherine/De La Salle Academy Parent’s Club, and a lifelong volunteer at St. Augustin’s Parish. She was a member of Gooseberry Beach Club, a proud Fifth Warder, and a friend to anyone in need. Also, delivering for Meals on Wheels. Jorie was very proud of her Irish heritage and entertained politicians and dignitaries on St. Patrick’s parade day at her Carroll Ave home. She also donated her time to her political party and worked hard on behalf of a number of candidates running for office.

Jorie is survived by her children, Thomas E. Miner III (Johnna) of West Greenwich, Mary Gale of Las Vegas, NV, Timothy Miner of West Hollywood, CA, and James H. Miner of Providence. She is also survived by her grandchildren Stuart, Liza, Paige, Mathew, Miranda, Alexis, Tyler, Jacob, and Kayla. And great-grandchildren Bree, Danica, Riley, and Willow. She also leaves a number of nieces and nephews including her devoted niece and god-daughter Kathy Dickenson.

Jorie is preceded in death by her sister Eileen Connell.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll & Harrison Ave, Newport at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting www.stjude.org/donate.

