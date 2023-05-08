Luke’s Lobster Opens on Bowen’s Wharf

Luke’s Lobster announced Monday that their new location on Bowen’s Wharf will open just in time for summer on May 25th.

Luke’s is famous for serving the world’s best lobster roll, alongside crab and shrimp rolls, and their award-winning New England clam chowder. They ensure quality by sourcing premium sustainable seafood directly from fishermen they know and trust, and handling the product through their own state-of-the-art seafood production facility down the coast to Newport. Luke’s knows its seafood like no other restaurant can.

As part of their opening, Luke’s will donate a portion of opening week sales to local nonprofit Clean Ocean Access, whose focus is to ensure a clean, healthy ocean that is accessible to all. “Clean Ocean Access is fortunate to be chosen as a beneficiary of Luke’s. We are looking forward to welcoming Luke’s to Newport and appreciate their commitment to sustainability.”, Pamela Cook, Executive Director of Clean Ocean Access.

“Similar to my home in Portland, Maine, Newport offers beautiful coastline, inviting hospitality, and most importantly, amazing seafood,” says founder Luke Holden. “Opening a location on Bowen’s Wharf, a thriving seaport and the anchor of Newport felt like a natural fit for us.”

Bowen’s Wharf is centrally located on the waterfront at the foot of Newport’s Historic Hill. With more colonial houses and public buildings than any other city in America, Newport is a beloved destination for all ages. “We are pleased and excited to be associated with a company that is committed to sustainable fishing. Luke’s Lobster will be an important part of Bowen’s Wharf and our signature events, including the annual Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival and Seafood Festival.” Bart Dunbar, President of Bowen’s Wharf Company.

For this opening summer the new location will be a walkup window open May 25th through mid October. The location will be managed by seasoned Luke’s Lobster General Manager Kevin Casey.

