Marjorie Taylor Green says AOC is “a scared little girl that is pretty stupid and doesn’t know anything about the economy or economics” if she refuses to debate her

QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green just keeps the crazy coming. Green took to Twitter Thursday to once again challenge Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to a debate over the 14 page Green New Deal. MTG said if AOC refused her challenge to debate of the floor of Congress then AOC is just “a scared little girl that is pretty stupid and doesn’t know anything about the economy or economics.”

In the video, MTG says “We’re going to debate – she asked me if I’d even read her 14-page Green New Deal, I said I’ve read some of it,” MTG said, referring to her previous conversation with AOC. “She said, ‘Well, when you’ve read all of it, then you can challenge me to a debate. Well, the good news is I’ve read all 14 little pages and I’m very ready to debate her on the House floor.”

“So this is what we’re going to be doing – the date hasn’t been set, but when it is set, I’ll let you know,” MTG continued. “And she better show up. If she chickens out, then she shows exactly who she really is, a scared little girl that is pretty stupid and doesn’t know anything about the economy or economics.”

I read your 14 page Communists manifesto @AOC. Looking forward to debating you. #MTGvsAOC — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 22, 2021

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says that if @AOC doesn’t accept her challenge to debate the Green New Deal, she’ll be showing the world that she’s just “a scared little girl that is pretty stupid and doesn’t know anything about the economy or economics.” pic.twitter.com/ZoNOUsQlPd — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 22, 2021

On Wednesday, Taylor claimed that AOC had agreed to debate her.

I’m glad I ran into you today @AOC to plan our debate about the Green New Deal. After I finish reading all 14 pages, like we agreed, I’ll schedule time for our debate.#MTGvsAOC pic.twitter.com/viuH5Uj0oD — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 21, 2021

