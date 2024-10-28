Meet John Walker, Candidate for Newport City Council At-Large

John Walker, a 39-year-old Newport native and candidate for Newport City Council At-Large, is running with the endorsements of three highly respected community leaders: former mayors Harry Winthrop and Richard Sardella, as well as former City Councilor Kate Leonard. Walker, whose family has called Newport home for generations, has lived here his entire life and is a proud graduate of Sheffield Elementary, Thompson Middle School, Rogers High School, and the Newport Area Career and Tech Center.

Walker, a father of five with children attending Newport’s public schools, is both a small business owner and a commercial fisherman. He owns a welding and fabrication construction company in Newport, and his fishing vessel is one of the last Newport resident-owned boats still working out of Newport Harbor—a symbol of his commitment to Newport’s enduring traditions and industries.

His campaign is built on the principles of transparency, accountability, and responsiveness. “I pledge to make the quality of life for our community my top priority in every decision I make on the council floor,” Walker said, adding that he is committed to cultivating a doctrine of transparency and accountability for both himself and his colleagues in elected office.

Walker acknowledges that Newport has evolved considerably over the years, sometimes in ways that feel out of step with the community’s identity. He believes his experience and commitment to Newport’s legacy make him the right candidate to help bridge that gap. “Newport deserves a leader who truly understands its people and will fight to keep the heart of this community alive,” Walker says.

With the endorsements of Winthrop, Sardella, and Leonard, Walker is positioned as a candidate who embodies both traditional Newport values and a fresh perspective, bringing together a coalition of support that spans generations.

