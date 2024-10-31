Former Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed Endorses Molly Kapstein Cote for Newport School Committee

To the Editor:

I am writing to express my support for the candidacy of Molly Kapstein Cote for the Newport School Committee.

Molly has been an educator and a lawyer, teaching as an adjunct professor for Roger Williams Law School and Salve Regina University. She is currently the State’s Chief Policy Officer for Post Secondary Education. She often mentions her grandfather, Sherwin Kapstein, a recognized leader in the field of education, as her mentor and role model.

Throughout her career as an attorney, Molly has demonstrated her ability to advocate and find solutions to complex issues. I have seen firsthand Molly’s commitment to public service throughout her career. She was a passionate advocate for our elderly community, rising to Unit

Chief in the Elder Abuse Unit. Molly did not accept “it can’t be done”, rather she broke down walls to facilitate communication. I am confident that she will bring that same passion to the School Committee.

It is that willingness to listen to different opinions and her skills as a problem solver that are needed more than ever in Newport. We need elected officials that are committed to working together to ensure that we have strong public schools.

It is with confidence in her commitment to our schools and our community that I am supporting Molly Kapstein Cote.

Sincerely,

M. Teresa Paiva Weed

