Small Fire Forces Temporary Closure of Aquidneck Pizza

Aquidneck Pizza in Middletown is temporarily closed after a small fire broke out Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the Aquidneck Avenue restaurant around 9 a.m. and quickly contained the blaze. Officials said the fire started inside a wall and caused only minimal damage.

The restaurant will remain closed until a health inspector determines it is safe to reopen.

No injuries were reported.

