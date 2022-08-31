New York – Newport Shared Charter Flight Seats Available Labor Day Weekend With Tradewind Aviation

Heading to Newport this Labor Day Weekend? Skip the traffic and fly Tradewind between Newport State Airport (NPT) and Westchester County Airport (HPN) in under 40 minutes!

Seats are still available this weekend!

Friday, September 2nd: HPN-NPT at 3:30pm NPT-HPN at 4:50pm HPN-NPT at 6:15pm Monday, September 5th: NPT-HPN at 5:45pm

Private charters to and from Newport are also available at any time. Please contact a member of the Tradewind Aviation team to learn more.

Phone: 800-376-7922 option 1

Email: charter@flytradewind.com

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!