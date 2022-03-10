Tradewind Aviation begins New York to Newport flights Memorial Day Weekend

Tradewind Aviation has announced flight shuttle service from Westchester County Airport to the Newport State Airport beginning May 27th through September 5th.

Skip the traffic and save time and hassle by flying directly into Newport! Door to door in less than 40 minutes.

Flights will depart the Million Air private jet terminal at the Westchester County Airport in New York which features convenient valet parking, streamlined security, and a beautiful new lounge.

As always, private charter flights are available year-round!

PRIVATE TERMINAL CONVENIENCE

Shuttle flights depart from private charter FBO terminals with no TSA delays. Arrive just 20-30 minutes before departure and relax in the FBO lounge before departing directly to the aircraft.

MODERN AIRCRAFT COMFORT AND SAFETY

Shuttle flights are operated in Swiss-built Pilatus PC-12 turbine-powered aircraft flown by two pilots with comfortable seating for eight passengers, air-conditioning, a pressurized cabin and ample room for luggage.

FLEXIBLE TICKET TERMS

Itinerary changes are free and shuttle tickets are interchangeable with family and friends. Luggage is free and pets are welcome (limit one party with a pet per flight).

PRIVATE CHARTER OPTIONS

Private Charter flights are also available to Newport (NPT/KUUU), Rhode Island from anywhere in the region. The Tradewind fleet of Pilatus PC-12 is perfectly suited for the relatively short runway at Newport, providing the most efficient and convenient travel to your getaway.

Tradewind Aviation was founded in 2001 on the premise that every flight deserves the highest quality aircraft, crew and service.

Headquartered in Oxford Connecticut with operational bases at Westchester County Airport in New York and San Juan International Airport in Puerto Rico, Tradewind operates both on-demand private charter and scheduled “Shuttle” service throughout the U.S. and Caribbean.

Shuttle flights offer the comfort and convenience of a private charter for the cost of a single seat. In the U.S., scheduled Shuttle flights are operated from the New York area to Newport, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard and depart from private charter FBO terminals.

In the Caribbean, Shuttle flights are operated between San Juan, St Barths, Anguilla, Nevis, Antigua and St Thomas.

