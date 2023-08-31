Former Congressman Patrick Kennedy Endorses Gabe Amo’s Campaign for Congress

Former Rhode Island Congressman Patrick Kennedy has endorsed Gabe Amo’s campaign for Congress in the crowded field to replace former Congressman David Cicilline.

Amo’s campaign released a new television ad, “Deliver for Rhode Island,” Thursday morning featuring the former Congressman’s endorsement. The transcript is as follows:

I’m Patrick Kennedy and it was an honor to serve Rhode Island in Congress.

My family has a long tradition of public service…working in government to help people.

And that’s why I’m endorsing Gabe Amo for Congress.

Gabe grew up in Pawtucket and his hard work and passion for public service took him all the way to the White House. He knows how government works – he’s the one who will deliver for Rhode Island.

Gabe Amo has the experience that we need now.

Former Congressman Kennedy served as the Congressman from Rhode Island’s First Congressional District for 16 years and is one of the world’s leading advocates for better access to mental healthcare in every community, previously serving on the President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis.

In addition to supporting the treatment of addiction as a public health crisis, Kennedy is an advocate for passing common sense gun safety legislation, a champion for caregivers, and so much more. He also did extensive work in supporting Rhode Island’s Liberian community while in Congress.

“I come from a long line of public servants, individuals who committed their lives to doing good and helping others,” said Kennedy. “I also know how to spot someone who is committed to making government work for all people. That is why, today, I am endorsing Gabe Amo for Congress.

“There are a number of good candidates in this race, but Gabe stands apart as the most experienced, and I know how important it is that Rhode Island is represented by strong leadership in Washington. No one is more prepared than Gabe.

“Gabe’s long career in public service and his deep Rhode Island values equip him to effectively serve Rhode Islanders in Congress.”

“This endorsement is very meaningful to me. Since I was young, I have believed in getting involved – among my early political experiences was volunteering for one of Congressman Kennedy’s re-election campaigns for the seat I’m running for today. So, today’s endorsement is really a full-circle moment,” said Gabe Amo.

“I am humbled to have Congressman Kennedy’s support, and most importantly, trust, to be the type of thoughtful, committed, and responsible representative that Rhode Islanders deserve. I will work to carry on his distinguished legacy in Congress.”

