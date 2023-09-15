Tradewind Aviation Opens Aircraft Base Near Palm Beach, FL

Tradewind Aviation, the leading private aviation specialist throughout North America and the Caribbean, announced Friday the official opening of its first Southeast U.S. aircraft base near Palm Beach, Florida, launching Friday, September 15th.

Set for immediate operational use, the new base will host Tradewind’s growing fleet of Pilatus PC-12 aircraft available for on-demand private travel needs throughout the surrounding Southeast area, as well as between the U.S. and The Bahamas. This milestone opening marks the latest development in Tradewind’s aggressive growth strategy for 2023 and beyond, building on several major initiatives including the recent purchase of 20 new Pilatus PC-12 NGX aircraft, the addition of a 50,000 square-foot hangar facility at Hudson Valley Regional Airport in Poughkeepsie, NY, as well as the upcoming launch of Tradewind’s first scheduled service route to Virgin Gorda in November.

Tradewind’s popular Goodspeed Card charter program will also be offered to the region as part of their Southeast hub’s launch, allowing guests to pay only for the time they fly an occupied rate pricing model, with no reposition fees.

For a limited time enjoy a complimentary flight hour in the Southeast region when you join the Goodspeed program or receive a $1000 credit on your first flight in the Southeast region.

Reflective of the continued rise in demand for personal, streamlined, and convenient private charter service in the region, the opening of Tradewind’s Southeast Florida hub will serve to meet this gap in a key emerging national market, while further bolstering the airline’s presence in the area and ability to attract new clientele. The base will also prove a strong economic driver in and around the Palm Beach region, while broadening its recruitment opportunities for pilots, ground crew operations, and more – a crucial consideration as the aviation industry continues to face labor shortages.

“Our new Southeast hub which will be pivotal to our efforts in better serving Tradewind’s growing client base throughout the region,” said Eric Zipkin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tradewind Aviation. “As we continue to further elevate the Tradewind offering and expand to new destinations, our new Southeast Florida base is a major advantage to ensuring the success of our operation, and plans for future growth.”

A trusted operator for over 22 years in the Northeast and 18 years in the Caribbean, Tradewind Aviation’s emergence into the Southeast market with the September opening of their first base near Palm Beach, Florida will further establish the company as the premier regional-travel industry leader in the U.S.’ highly competitive private aviation sector, as well as serve to advance Tradewind’s near-term goal of growing its already strong presence throughout the Caribbean.

For more information or to book any Tradewind Aviation flight, visit www.flytradewind.com or call 203-267-3305.

