Tradewind Aviation Discontinues Scheduled Service to Newport for 2024 Season

In a recent announcement, Tradewind Aviation has confirmed the discontinuation of its scheduled service to Newport for the 2024 season. The decision comes after a thorough review and deliberation process, aligning with the company’s strategic goals and operational considerations.

While the scheduled flights to Newport will be put on hold for the upcoming season, Tradewind Aviation assures its customers that private charter flights to Newport will continue to operate seamlessly throughout the year. These exclusive charter services are accessible not only from Westchester but also from various other airports across the Northeast, ensuring continued convenience for travelers.

Passengers holding credits with Tradewind Aviation are offered the option to apply these funds towards a private charter to Newport or any other flight within the Tradewind network. This flexibility allows customers to make the most of their existing credits while enjoying the comfort and reliability associated with Tradewind Aviation’s services.

For any inquiries or further information, the Tradewind Aviation team encourages passengers to reach out directly. The customer support team can be contacted at 203-267-3305 or through email at charter@flytradewind.com. The company remains committed to providing exceptional service and addressing any questions or concerns from its valued clientele.

