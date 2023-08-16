New York – Newport Shared Charter Flight Seats available with Tradewind Aviation

Heading to Newport for the end of summer? Skip the traffic and fly Tradewind between Newport State Airport (NPT) and Westchester County Airport (HPN) in under 40 minutes!

Seats are still available!

Thursday, August 17th:

HPN-NPT at 6:15pm

NPT-HPN at 7:35pm

Friday, August 18th:

HPN-NPT at 3:30pm and 6:15pm

NPT-HPN at 4:50pm and 7:35pm

Sunday, August 20th:

HPN-NPT at 1:25pm and 4:15pm

NPT-HPN at 2:50pm and 5:35pm

Monday, August 21st:

HPN-NPT at 6:10am

NPT-HPN at 7:30am

Thursday, August 24th:

HPN-NPT at 6:15pm

NPT-HPN at 7:35pm

Friday, August 25th:

HPN-NPT at 3:30pm and 6:15pm

NPT-HPN at 4:50pm and 7:35pm

Sunday, August 27th:

HPN-NPT at 1:25pm and 4:15pm

NPT-HPN at 2:50pm and 5:35pm

Monday, August 28th:

HPN-NPT at 6:10am

NPT-HPN at 7:30am

Private charters to and from Newport are also available at any time. Please contact a member of the Tradewind Aviation team to learn more.

Phone: 800-376-7922 option 1

Email: charter@flytradewind.com

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

