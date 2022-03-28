Tradewind Aviation Relaunches New York to Newport Shared Charter Service (starting at $131 each way)

With the start of summer around the corner, and Newport top of mind with travelers looking for an ideal New England getaway, Tradewind Aviation has reintroduced their shared charter service between the New York metropolitan area and Newport, Rhode Island. Beginning Friday, May 27, 2022, Tradewind Aviation invites travelers to fly to Newport in style and will offer flights seven times a week, making it easier than ever to reach this favorite summer destination.

A premium operator of scheduled shared charter service and on-demand private charter flights throughout the U.S. and Caribbean and named one of the top five U.S. airlines in Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2021, Tradewind Aviation will offer the flight service between Westchester County Airport (HPN) and Newport State Airport (NPT) in Middletown, Rhode Island, just 10 minutes from downtown Newport. Offering the only scheduled flights directly into Newport State Airport, Tradewind flights from New York will depart from the Million Air private terminal.

Available valet service and streamlined security ensures that guests can arrive at the terminal just 30 minutes before flight time.

The New York-to-Newport service will begin with two flights each way on Friday, May 27, and one flight from New York and two flights from Newport on Monday, May 30. The service will follow on select days through Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022. Flight time in either direction is under 40 minutes, and rates will start at $131 plus tax each way.

Whatever their destination, guests can always look forward to flying in style and comfort in Tradewind Aviation’s fleet of modern Pilatus PC-12 aircraft, with complimentary refreshments, snacks, and the latest issue of Goodspeed, the airline’s inflight magazine, to enjoy onboard.

Known for developing the shared charter concept in 2002 with service to Nantucket and subsequently to other leisure destinations such as Martha’s Vineyard and Stowe as well as to St. Barth and Anguilla in the Caribbean, Tradewind Aviation’s dedicated route to Newport capitalizes on the increasing buzz surrounding the destination. With a host of new hotels, maritime activities, stunning natural landscapes, culinary attractions, year-round festivals, and Gilded Age mansions, Newport has something for everyone and is the perfect summer getaway destination from the New York metropolitan area.

“We’re excited to be back in the swing of our annual summer flights to Newport and to be offering a convenient and efficient transportation alternative from New York and Connecticut to one of the most iconic and beautiful towns in New England,” said David Zipkin, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Tradewind Aviation. “Our unique fleet of Pilatus PC-12 aircraft ensures a comfortable flight and is perfectly suited for the relatively small runway in Newport, offering our guests an efficient way to reach this seaside town and avoid the summer traffic.”

Bookings for the New York-Newport shared charter service are now available. For more information, to reserve a seat on any Tradewind Aviation flight, or to book a private charter, please call 800-376-7922, or visit www.flytradewind.com.

