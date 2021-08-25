The Summer of New York to Newport Shared Charter Flights Continues!

Tradewind Aviation announced Wednesday that scheduled flights to Newport will continue through early October!

Discover the comfort and convenience of a private charter for the cost of a single seat. Flights depart from the Million Air private terminal at Westchester County Airport, and fly directly into Newport State Airport (just minutes from downtown) in under 40 minutes!

Flights are currently available on these upcoming dates:

August 27th, 29th, and 30th

September 3rd, 6th, 7th, 10th, 12th, 13th, 16th, 17th, 19th, 20th and 30th

October 1st and 3rd

Click below for flight schedules and booking:

