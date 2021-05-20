Grab Your Clubs and Fly to the Course!

A quick trip to your favorite greens is easier than ever in the Tradewind Aviation fleet of Pilatus PC-12s. The Pilatus is the perfect tool for quick hops throughout the Northeast and with its industry-leading short-field performance, you’ll land very close to the course.

Each aircraft seats 8 passengers with plenty of room for clubs. For larger groups, you can book multiple aircraft on the same schedule.

Explore some favorite courses below and contact their charter team to quote your next trip!

Toll Free: 800-376-7922 option 2

Email: charter@flytradewind.com



A Few Favorites…

Vermont

The Mountain Course at Spruce Peak – Morrisville-Stowe State Airport (MVL)

The Quenchee Club – Lebanon Municipal Airport (LEB)

Massachusetts

Chatham Seaside Links – Chatham Municipal Airport (CQX)

Siasconset Golf Club – Nantucket Memorial Airport (ACK)

Farm Neck Golf Club – Martha’s Vineyard Airport (MVY)

New York

Fishers Island Club – Elizabeth Field Airport (0B8)

New Hampshire

Mount Washington Course at Omni – Mount Washington Regional Airport (HIE)

Maine

Sunday River Country Club – Bethel Regional Airport (0B1)

Sugarloaf Golf Club – Sugarloaf Regional Airport (B21)

Rhode Island

Green Valley Country Club – Newport State Airport (NPT)

